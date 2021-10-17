Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post sales of $65.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.53 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $65.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year sales of $266.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.97 million to $269.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $272.87 million, with estimates ranging from $268.27 million to $277.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Univest Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $28.36. The company had a trading volume of 98,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $834.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

