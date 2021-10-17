Zacks: Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.76. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.89. 304,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.96 and a 52-week high of $68.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

