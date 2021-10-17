Zacks: Analysts Expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 76,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 227,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,298 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 362,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,434. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a market cap of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

