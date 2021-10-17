Zacks: Analysts Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.31). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

CCXI traded down $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 3,863,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

