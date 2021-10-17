Zacks: Analysts Expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.56. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,790,289. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,397,000 after acquiring an additional 128,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66.

Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

