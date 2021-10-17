Zacks: Analysts Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will post $110.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.75 million and the highest is $112.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $444.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $445.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $538.68 million, with estimates ranging from $537.60 million to $539.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

PAYO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $8.44. 583,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

