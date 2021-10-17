Zacks: Analysts Expect Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $222.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report sales of $222.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.10 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $932.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $932.24 million to $933.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 187,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,188. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,384,000 after buying an additional 406,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 33.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after buying an additional 2,104,850 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,493,000 after buying an additional 273,239 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 12.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,379,000 after buying an additional 322,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 58.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,557,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,831,000 after buying an additional 945,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

