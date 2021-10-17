Zacks: Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Brokerages forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,382. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,599 shares of company stock worth $3,151,923. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 137,912 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.