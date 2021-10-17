Zacks: Analysts Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post $2.79 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to announce earnings of $2.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.94. Universal Health Services reported earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $12.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Shares of UHS traded up $3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.02. 787,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,112. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $103.35 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

