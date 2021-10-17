Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will announce $740.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $747.28 million and the lowest is $733.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $585.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded up $11.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.26. The stock had a trading volume of 552,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,892. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

