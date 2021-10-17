Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report $15.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $27.50 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $4.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year sales of $57.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $83.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $12.40 million to $71.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.67 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.34. 133,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.46. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 119,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $830,898.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,042,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,557,478.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,049,382 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,899 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 8.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

