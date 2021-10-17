Zacks: Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.69. DexCom posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.13.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total transaction of $5,761,872.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total value of $229,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,507 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,409. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $10.04 on Tuesday, hitting $544.47. 465,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $534.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.03. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $579.00.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

