Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Announce -$1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will announce ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.02). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 604.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.72) to ($3.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.25. 8,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.74. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $246,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 28,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $252,035.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 215,544 shares of company stock worth $1,949,463. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

