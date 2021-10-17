Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to report sales of $80.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $113.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $438.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.80 million to $447.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $522.73 million, with estimates ranging from $521.30 million to $523.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $132.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.19 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.27.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 181,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.20. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 918.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 591,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.