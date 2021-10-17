Zacks: Brokerages Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.67. SkyWest reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.42. 306,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,757. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SkyWest by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SkyWest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 28.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SkyWest by 57.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 41,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SkyWest by 11.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

