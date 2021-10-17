Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Yelp posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Yelp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,151 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth $958,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Yelp by 17.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,714 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,117 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $33,155,000 after purchasing an additional 128,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 172.65 and a beta of 1.87. Yelp has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $43.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

