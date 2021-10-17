Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) to Sell

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $53.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter worth about $1,953,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after buying an additional 26,083 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth about $1,152,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 10.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

