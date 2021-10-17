Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.60.

XGN stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 15.07. The company has a market cap of $203.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Exagen has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Exagen by 105.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Exagen by 31.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

