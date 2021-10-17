Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of TUFN opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $358.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.