Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of TUFN opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $358.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

