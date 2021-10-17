Zacks Investment Research Lowers Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SLGG opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,951.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Evan Edelman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,760 shares of company stock worth $84,809. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Super League Gaming by 328.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Super League Gaming by 84.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

