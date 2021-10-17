Zacks Investment Research Lowers Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Get Worldline alerts:

WWLNF stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30. Worldline has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldline (WWLNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.