Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) to “Hold”

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on AiHuiShou International in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:RERE opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78. AiHuiShou International has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AiHuiShou International will post -8.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth about $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth about $27,278,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth about $26,163,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth about $7,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter worth about $7,476,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

