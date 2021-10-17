Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OUTKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OUTKY stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

