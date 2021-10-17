Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0016

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $2,909.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069013 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00070636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,065.97 or 1.00040140 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.18 or 0.06178452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024524 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,077,523,473 coins and its circulating supply is 818,842,961 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.