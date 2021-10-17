Zel (ZEL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00213613 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00114523 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.42 or 0.00125588 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002415 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

