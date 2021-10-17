ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Short Interest Update

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the September 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $414,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 307.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after buying an additional 344,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $12,095,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,437.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

ZIM stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,508. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.