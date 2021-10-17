Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 12.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $18,950,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,604,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,582,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 114,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,264,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,022,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $202.22 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.