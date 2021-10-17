Zurich Insurance Group’s (ZURVY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZURVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a current ratio of 40.14. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $44.73.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

