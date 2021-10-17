Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives $9.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

ZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Zymergen stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,433. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZY. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zymergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymergen Company Profile

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

