Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZYNE. UBS Group reiterated a positive rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.40. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

