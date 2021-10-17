Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.33 Million

Brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post $35.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.50 million and the lowest is $35.20 million. Zynex posted sales of $20.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $132.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.43 million to $132.65 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $191.82 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $204.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Zynex during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $419.55 million, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. Zynex has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.