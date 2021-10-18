$0.01 EPS Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. trivago reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.24 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRVG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in trivago by 12.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 960.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 815,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,790 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in trivago by 53.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the second quarter worth $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.64. 591,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,106. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $944.65 million, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

