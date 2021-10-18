$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. AppFolio posted earnings per share of $3.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 99.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.75. 80,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,623. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.05. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $186.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.80.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock worth $1,115,911. 36.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AppFolio by 29.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 5.1% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 23.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 177.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

