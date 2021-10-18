-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow POINT Biopharma Global.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PNT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,287. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POINT Biopharma Global (PNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.