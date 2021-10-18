$0.20 EPS Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Discovery reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DISCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.