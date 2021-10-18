$0.31 EPS Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.29. Reynolds Consumer Products reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. 17,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,860. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after buying an additional 2,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after acquiring an additional 173,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 85,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 769,433 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

