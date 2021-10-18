-$0.47 EPS Expected for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.40). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. 49,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 80.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.