-$0.48 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.14). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $33.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.62. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.