$1.12 EPS Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. MicroStrategy posted earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $519.33.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.42, for a total transaction of $7,334,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,334,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,850 shares of company stock valued at $25,491,385 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $71,000. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded down $10.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $739.64. The company had a trading volume of 581,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,938. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.44. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.64.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.