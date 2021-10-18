-$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to post ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,866.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($4.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after acquiring an additional 645,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after acquiring an additional 857,505 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after acquiring an additional 921,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 520,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,682,000 after acquiring an additional 425,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.25. 428,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,342. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.10.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.