-$1.16 EPS Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings per share of ($1.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($7.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($5.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.39) to ($5.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $90.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

