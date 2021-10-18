$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.19. TFI International reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $110.19 on Monday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $116.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

