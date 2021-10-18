$1.32 EPS Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.26. EnPro Industries reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE NPO opened at $87.39 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

