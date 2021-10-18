$1.90 EPS Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will post $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.95. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $208.72. 742,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $122.73 and a twelve month high of $212.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

