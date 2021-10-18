1,026 Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,890 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 22,434 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $3,042,947.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,954 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,240.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMX stock opened at $136.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average of $128.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

