10,311 Shares in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Acquired by University of Notre Dame DU Lac

University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. IHS Markit accounts for approximately 3.4% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,842. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.62.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.