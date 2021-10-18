$112.62 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to post $112.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.91 million and the lowest is $110.16 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $107.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $461.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $476.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $472.70 million, with estimates ranging from $462.34 million to $488.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,461,000 after acquiring an additional 423,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,258,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,747,000 after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 900,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,291,000 after acquiring an additional 138,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,770,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 271,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

