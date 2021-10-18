$112.62 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to post $112.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.91 million and the lowest is $110.16 million. Retail Properties of America reported sales of $107.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $461.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $476.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $472.70 million, with estimates ranging from $462.34 million to $488.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,461,000 after acquiring an additional 423,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,258,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,747,000 after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,399,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,374,000 after acquiring an additional 900,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,291,000 after acquiring an additional 138,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,770,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 271,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.