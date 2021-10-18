1,154 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WEX by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,492,000. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,909,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,746,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in WEX by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 768,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,055,000 after buying an additional 198,126 shares during the period.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $192.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.77.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

