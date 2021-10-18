11,875,227 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,875,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,886,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.