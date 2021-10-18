$129.63 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will announce $129.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.90 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $127.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $514.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $506.03 million to $522.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $520.52 million, with estimates ranging from $515.87 million to $525.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.15 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 37.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.07. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

